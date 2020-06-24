Why it could take until October to install driver barriers on LTC buses?

In the middle of a global pandemic when transit services such as Ottawa's already have installed Plexiglass to protect drivers from infection, you might be wondering why it will take four more months for the London Transit Commission's (LTC) fleet to be outfitted with such barriers.

It's because London's barriers won't be Plexiglass. Instead, the LTC is spending $1.5 million to install metal and glass barriers on all of its 220 buses, said Kelly Paleczny, the general manager of the service.

The doors will arrive beginning July 10 and will come in shipments of 30, she said. Each unit takes two to three hours to put in, leading the LTC to estimate the installation will be fully completed by October.

"The barriers we are installing are metal and glass. It's similar to installing a car door around the seat of the operator," said Paleczny. "This stems from a review that our health and safety committee undertook, and it's about reducing violence in the workplace, and now with COVID, they're also very useful."

The doors were ordered in April.

"This is considered an engineering change to the bus, it's not two or three screws on a piece of Plexiglass that will be there for a month or two."

October is a "worst-case scenario" for how long it will take to get the entire fleet retrofitted, Paleczny said.

Driver barriers have been installed on three LTC buses as a pilot project but will be installed on the rest of the fleet by October. (Supplied by LTC)

"No one understands better than us the implications of having those in place and going back to front-door boarding and fare collection," she said.

Some transit systems that have already put in Plexiglass have had issues, she said, including with glare.

The metal door barriers have already been piloted on three LTC buses for the last year and almost every driver has had a chance to try it out, Paleczny said.

"It made very little sense to install the Plexiglass at this point, considering where we are timing-wise."

Still there are examples of far cheaper alternatives than metal and glass.

OC Transpo, the urban transit agency for the Ottawa region said it installed soft, vinyl shields around its operators on all 916 vehicles in its fleet of conventional buses to protect them from potential infection.

"OC Transpo has installed soft, vinyl shields around operator cabs on all 916 conventional buses in its fleet. These shields differ from plexiglass barriers," said Jim Greer, the director of transit operations for OC Transpo.

"These soft shields were ordered in early May 2020 and installation was completed by June 15 when OC Transpo's service recovery plan began. The total cost for soft shields was $129,966."

'Dire situation'

A cheaper solution would be a boon to the LTC, which has been bleeding cash since the pandemic began in March. Paleczny said LTC continues to advocate to different levels of government for funding.

The lack of revenue from fares plus the need for extra cleaning has gobbled up more about $5.5 million in LTC reserves, even with buses operating at Saturday service levels and a planned service expansion pushed back to next year.

"It is dire, but at the same time we recognize that especially now when you're trying to recover and at the time of the shutdowns, there are essential workers that need to get to work, many of whom rely on transit," Paleczny said.

"We had to do what we did in order to provide that service while protecting our employees, but it came at a cost."

Moving back to front-door boarding and fare collecting will help, but ridership is unlikely to hit targets that were projected before the pandemic.