Libro Credit Union is opening a location in London's Old East Village.

After almost a year without a bank branch, the London-based credit union is opening at 874 Dundas Street East, on the north-east corner of Dundas and Ontario streets.

"This is simultaneously a business decision and a statement of intent," said Shane Butcher, the regional manager for Libro Credit Union.

"Libro is investing in Old East Village because we know it makes sense for us as a company, and because it is the right thing to do for the community."

The area, which is undergoing gentrification, has been without banking services since August, when the TD Canada Trust closed its doors.

"We want everyone to know that we believe in Old East Village as a place to do business and we want the people of Old East Village to look at us as their very own financial institution," Butcher said.

"We have absolute confidence in them and in this vibrant, vital part of London."

The OEV location will open by the end of 2019.