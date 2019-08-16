Ottawa buying 360 London, Ont.-made LAVs from General Dynamics

The federal government says it will buy 360 LAVs for the Canadian Armed Forces to be made at General Dynamics' London, Ont. plant.

The announcement is part of a $400 million contract announced by the Liberal government two years ago to refurbish the Canadian Army's aging fleet of light armoured vehicles that have come to be called "the backbone" of Canada's military operations on land at home and overseas.

The vehicles will be used by the Canadian Army in a combat support role as field ambulances, logistics and command post vehicles, according to defence minister Harjit Sajjan.

"All our combat LAV vehicles require a logistical support system from ambulances and command posts and this about replacing those older vehicles that have been neglected for a very long time," he said.

$15B Saudi arms deal still 'under review'

The federal government has announced its buying 360 light amoured vehicles for the Canadian military, all to be built at the General Dynamics plant in London Ont. (General Dynamics Land Systems)

The vehicles the new London-made LAVs are set to replace are, in some cases, more than three decades old.

Sajjan said the contract will provide job security for thousands of high skilled trades people and assembly line workers who work for General Dynamics and the hundreds of smaller companies who build parts for the armoured vehicle maker.

"These investments go into providing job security," he said.

While the work will help keep London factories and assembly lines humming, there was no update on the review of the largest industrial contract in the city's history, a $15 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

The new London, Ont.-made LAV 6 vehicles will replace Canada's M113 combat support vehicles (pictured), which were first built in the 1960s have been modernized several times. (Canadian Armed Forces)

"It is under review," he said, noting he was unable to provide a timeline for when the review would be complete.

Under the terms of the deal, London, Ont. factories would provide light armoured vehicles to a regime that has been criticized for human rights violations, including gender-based violence.

The controversial arms deal was scaled back in September amid a diplomatic spat between Ottawa and Riyadh over Canada's public criticism of Saudi Arabia for the arrest of women's rights activist Samar Badawi and others.

In response, the Saudis expelled Canada's ambassador, froze trade and investment transactions between the two countries, suspended all Saudi flights to and from Toronto and ordered Saudis attending Canadian schools or receiving medical treatment in Canadian hospitals to return home.