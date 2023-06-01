Two London, Ont., men charged after 31 Mexican nationals rescued from labour trafficking ring

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have arrested two London, Ont. men in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring providing labour to organizations across southwestern Ontario.

Police say 31 victims, all Mexican nationals ages 20 to 47 were rescued after searches at multiple businesses and residences across southwestern Ontario on June 8.

28 of the victims were male, and three victims were female, according to the RCMP.

The suspects had been advertising internationally for labourers to work in Canada, RCMP said on Tuesday. When they arrived, the labourers were placed at local businesses across the region.

"The labour was varied between processing plants to cleaning services, so a variety of those types of jobs," said RCMP Cpl. Christy Veenstra.

Victims' travel documents were allegedly taken from them, they were paid substandard wages and their living conditions bordered on inhumane, according to the RCMP.

Victims contacted police for help

An investigation into the ring, called OExplorer, began in early 2023 with the RCMP working alongside the London Police Service and CBSA Criminal Investigations Sections in both southern Ontario and Greater Toronto Area regions.

Victims initially contacted London Police earlier this year to ask for assistance, which lead local police to contact the RCMP due to the variety of jurisdictions the case spanned. CBSA became involved shortly after that, according to Veenstra.

On June 8, search warrants were executed on the homes of the accused, as well as on two businesses that were subject to the investigation, Veenstra said.

One suspect was arrested in Milton, and Veenstra was unable to confirm where the other was arrested.

Eduardo Silva Cardozo, 43, who is a permanent Canadian resident born in Mexico, is facing charges related to human trafficking including uttering threats and withholding documents.

Herbert Navarrete Santos, 42, who is a Canadian citizen born in El Salvador, is facing similar charges and an additional charge for sexual assault.

Both men were held in custody in London after their initial arrest, said RCMP.

Since being rescued, the victims have been given temporary housing and the right to access lawyers.

"CBSA will look individually at each person and see what their situation is, and from there they'll determine what happens after that," said Veenstra.

If you believe anyone is being trafficked please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

The CBSA is responsible for the enforcement of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act including the investigation of employers hiring or exploiting improperly documented workers.