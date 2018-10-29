Skip to Main Content
King's University to purchase seminary lands, double its size

King's University to purchase seminary lands, double its size

King's University College will double in size after purchasing much of the adjacent St. Peter's Seminary lands in a massive deal.

The deal, four years in the making, will see King's University College double in size

CBC News ·
A bird's-eye view of St. Peter's Seminary, which is being purchased by King's University College. The land within the black outline is part of the purchase. (Supplied)

King's University College will double in size after purchasing much of the adjacent St. Peter's Seminary lands in a massive deal. 

St. Peter's Seminary is owned by the Diocese of London and sits on land on Waterloo Street, at Huron Street. 

Under the deal, King's University will acquire 18 acres of land, including the St. Thomas Aquinas residence. That building will be rented back to the Diocese. 

The Diocese will continue to own the main seminary building and the dormitory where those studying to become priests live. 

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us