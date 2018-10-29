King's University to purchase seminary lands, double its size

King's University College will double in size after purchasing much of the adjacent St. Peter's Seminary lands in a massive deal.

St. Peter's Seminary is owned by the Diocese of London and sits on land on Waterloo Street, at Huron Street.

Under the deal, King's University will acquire 18 acres of land, including the St. Thomas Aquinas residence. That building will be rented back to the Diocese.

The Diocese will continue to own the main seminary building and the dormitory where those studying to become priests live.

