One city, two parties.

As groupies cooed and screamed over Canadian music royalty on one end of London's downtown core, partiers decked themselves out in green and went bar hopping in a booze-soaked tribute to the patron saint of Ireland on the other.

The two parties offered a powerful contrast: one of devoted fans and glamourous celebrities, the other of unpretentious and lively students who partied so hard in some cases, it got ugly.

Man fell off a roof near Western University

A man is loaded into an ambulance after reportedly falling off a garage Sunday during a St Patrick's Day party in a neighbourhood near Western University. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

London police firefighters and paramedics kept a careful eye on both parties, but it was the St. Patrick's Day party that kept them busiest.

A number of house parties were shutdown by the fire department due to fire code violations. Police also handed out warnings and tickets for a number of minor offenses.

Starting to get busy around the city. Another party was broken up by <a href="https://twitter.com/LPFFA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LPFFA</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/lpsmediaoffice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lpsmediaoffice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dontinviteus2urparty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dontinviteus2urparty</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stpatricksday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stpatricksday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://t.co/EQ6gTglBDB">pic.twitter.com/EQ6gTglBDB</a> —@PCElliottLPS

One man was taken to hospital after he was found unconscious, sprawled on the front lawn of a home on Mill Street, just off Richmond Row.

A man is sprawled on a lawn in downtown London, Ont. Sunday as a police officer keeps a close watch, waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The photo has been edited by the CBC in order to protect the man's identity. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Another man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after he fell from a rooftop patio over top of a garage on Cedar Avenue, near the Western University campus Sunday afternoon. The party at the student rental home quickly dispersed after police showed up.

"He either fell or jumped or lost his balance," said neighbour Alan Smuck, who has lived on the street for more than 30 years.

Smuck said when it comes to student parties, London is notorious, noting so-called Fake Homecoming celebrations see Broughdale Avenue quickly inundated with a sea of student revellers in the tens of thousands.

Students clad in Irish-themed garb go on a pub crawl along Richmond Street, at times the sidewalk was thick with revellers looking to tie one on for St. Paddy's Day. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"These kids get a couple of drinks in them and they want to impress people," he said. "What you end up with is somebody getting hurt."

Still, Smuck said he doesn't see any alternative than to schedule

"You can't try to schedule everything because some other event is occurring in the community," he said. "There's always something going on somewhere."

Juno celebrations

Fans lined barricades along Ridout Street in London, Ont. hoping to get a photo or even catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrity entering Budweiser Gardens for the 48th annual Juno Awards. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Police also kept a watchful eye on the area around Budweiser Gardens, ground-zero for JUNO celebrations and the site of the 48th annual music festival's awards show and star-studded gala.

Outside the Bud, music buffs and shutterbugs lined steel barriers along Ridout Street across from the artists' entrance, hoping to catch a glimpse or snap a pic of their favourite star.

"We want to see The Reklaws for sure," said Michelle Nemith, who snagged a prime spot with her friend Amanda Tedford.

"Loud Luxury was there," said Tedford. "[They] went to Western."

Michelle Nemith (left) and fellow Canadian music fan Amanda Tedford (right) watched the celebrities arrive at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. Sunday.

While some fans knew their Canadian music, others didn't. Aaron Garber, a self-described Canadian music devotee, said despite listening regularly to CBC Music, he didn't recognize anyone from his vantage point on Ridout Street.

"I haven't recognized anybody at all," said Garber.

On the other side of the venue, hundreds of seat fillers decked out in fancy evening wear formed a line that snaked its way down Dundas Place, almost to Ridout Street.

"I'm very excited. I just love music." said Jacqueline House, who drove an hour and a half from Brantford, Ont. just to be a seat-filler for the Sunday night awards show.