Skip to Main Content
Juno Awards now looking for London volunteers
New

Juno Awards now looking for London volunteers

The organizers of the 2019 Juno Awards are looking for people willing to donate their time and skills for its week-long celebration of Canadian music in London, Ont., this March.

Canada's biggest night in music is looking for people willing to roll up their sleeves and pitch in

CBC News ·
Singer Shawn Hook poses with a number of volunteers in snazzy blue shirts. The Junos opened applications for volunteers for its upcoming celebration in London, Ont. in March 2019. (Juno Awards)

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences is now accepting applications to volunteer during its upcoming Juno Awards ceremony in London. 

The Junos take place Monday, March 11, to Sunday, March 17, when the festival culminates with its awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on CBC Television, CBC Radio and online at CBCMusic.ca

Applications opened Monday and those interested in participating in the music festival first-hand, can apply via the Junos website

According to the Junos website, volunteers are needed to help with a number of tasks, including setting up offices, event spaces, unpacking shipments, delivering items to venues across the city and greeting guests.

The organization is also looking for volunteers with specialty skills including production, public relations and transportation.

Volunteers must be 19 years of age or older and while they will be given the ability to self-schedule, they are also required to commit to a minimum of two shifts throughout the weekend where the awards are taking place in March. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|