The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences is now accepting applications to volunteer during its upcoming Juno Awards ceremony in London.

The Junos take place Monday, March 11, to Sunday, March 17, when the festival culminates with its awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on CBC Television, CBC Radio and online at CBCMusic.ca.

Applications opened Monday and those interested in participating in the music festival first-hand, can apply via the Junos website.

According to the Junos website, volunteers are needed to help with a number of tasks, including setting up offices, event spaces, unpacking shipments, delivering items to venues across the city and greeting guests.

The organization is also looking for volunteers with specialty skills including production, public relations and transportation.

Volunteers must be 19 years of age or older and while they will be given the ability to self-schedule, they are also required to commit to a minimum of two shifts throughout the weekend where the awards are taking place in March.