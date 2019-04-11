Jeremy Heffernan joked that he was the most handsome man on the planet.

He would walk into a room and have everyone in stitches within minutes.

He couldn't stand when others around him were suffering and he would do just about anything to help out friends and acquaintances.

"He was a one-of-a-kind individual. He was an amazing singer and actor, he just had everything going for him but he couldn't get that demon out of his head," said his mom, Liz Phelan.

"I think he was trying to dull his pain."

Jeremy Heffernan loved to laugh and was an easy-going kid, his moms say. He grew into a protective big brother. (Supplied by Jessica Hall)

Heffernan sometimes lived on London's streets. He couch-surfed. Most recently, he was staying with his brother in Strathroy, getting ready for the summer busking season and trying to stay off drugs.

On March 5, while his brother was at work, he took too much and overdosed, likely on fentanyl. He was 29.

"He never hid anything from us, even when he lived on the streets. He was very open about what he was doing," Phelan said.

"Last year he had a couple situations where he was at the safe injection site. It's one of those things, you know, it's a roulette game, and he knew that, but the draw to it was so strong."

Heffernan is just one of a rash of recent overdoses in the surrounding region, including a 17-year-old who died in Woodstock.

In London, five men died in the span of six days from suspected overdoses.

Singing and dancing

Heffernan was a protective older brother, growing up in the Chatham area in a large family headed by two moms who raised raised biological, adopted and foster children.

"Over the last 10 years, Jeremy and I became very close. He was around for my kids, they loved their uncle," said his sister, Jessica Hill. "He was the kind of person that was always there when you needed him, no matter what. He was very kind and compassionate."

As a kid, Heffernan was into singing and drama, acting with the Original Kids Theatre company. He loved being on stage.

Jeremy Heffernan loved acting and was in several plays put on by Original Kids Theatre. (Supplied by Jessica Hall)

When he was a teenager, he witnessed an accident that he couldn't get over, his family said.

"It was very difficult, there was nothing we could do to make it better for him," said his mom, Elaine Heffernan.

Jeremy's Legacy

News of Heffernan's death hit those who knew him hard, including those who live on London's streets and the people he hung out with around the core and in Victoria Park, busking for cash.

"It was something he loved doing, and he could play a wide range of songs," said Leah Vanderheyden, a friend of Heffernan's who liked to jam with him to Lady Gaga.

"He was very sweet, very funny, how ridiculously good looking he was, he was just really funny to be around," Vanderheyden said.

"The homeless community in London is really close, everyone knows everybody, they hang out in the same area, it's a real community."

Five years ago, Vanderheyden stopped using drugs and she is no longer homeless. She has organized a fundraiser for Addiction Services of Thames Valley, in honour of Heffernan.

"I didn't want the funeral to be the end. So we're doing this open mic event," she said, to give people a chance to sing as Heffernan did.

The fundraiser takes place May 6 at the Old East Bar and Grill.

It's frustrating for the family when people see those living on London's streets, or those who struggle with drug addiction, mistreated by passersby.

"That's somebody's son, somebody's son, somebody's daughter, maybe somebody's mother or father," said Phelan. "You don't know what the story is behind their struggle. If we're going to really solve this crisis, it has to be with kindness, not judgement."