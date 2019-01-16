Influenza season ramping up in London, Middlesex

With two weeks into January, health officials are reporting the first death as a result of influenza spreading across the Middlesex region.

There have been 22 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza A reported to the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) between January 6 and 12. Eight people were hospitalized and one person died.

So far this season, there have been a total of 76 reported cases of influenza.

Officials reported a milder start to the season last week. Influenza activity has since "continued to increase."

MLHU officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated and prepare for the season.

"While washing your hands with soap and warm water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, remain effective ways of preventing many illnesses, including influenza, local residents should also cover their coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently, and stay home when they feel sick," said MLHU officials in a release Wednesday.

During this time last year, officials reported 201 laboratory confirmed cases, 107 hospitalizations, 24 outbreaks and four deaths.