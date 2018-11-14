WWI memorial to honour Indian soldiers coming to London

A war memorial honouring about 1.4 million Indian soldiers who fought for the allies in the Great War is in the process of being built in India before getting shipped to London where it'll be erected by Remembrance Day next year.

The $100,000 project led by the Srishti Canada Foundation will see a monument also known as the Chhatri installed at the southwest corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Hamilton Road in the city's east end.

Back in May, 108 trees were planted at that intersection for the first phase of the project in partnership with the City of London and Trees for 3 Dots. It was meant to celebrate 100 years since the Armistice that ended the war.

108 trees were planted in May at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Hamilton Road. (Srishti Canada Foundation )

On Sunday — this past Remembrance Day — phase two of the project was launched, calling on the community to help raise money for the memorial believed to be the first of its kind in North America.

Indian soldiers in WWI

The bountiful Indian Army under British command played a crucial role in WWI, outnumbering troops from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa combined.

Millions of Indian soldiers were deployed a week after the war broke out, with many stationed in Europe throughout the winter months of 1914. Large groups of them left to Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq, in 1915, when Canadian troops started trickling in.

"The Indian troops and the Canadians did fight side by side in the trenches of Flanders … The Canadians were providing them artillery support and there's a lot of history that happened of cooperation between the Indians and the Canadian Army at that time," said Vinod Varapravan, one of the directors of the non-profit foundation.

The Indian infantry army carried guns, while Canadians had artillery.

By the time the Armistice was signed, more than 74,000 Indian soldiers had died and about 67,000 were wounded.

Keeping the memory alive

India's involvement in WWI remains a controversial topic, said Varapravan.

He said there was a belief at the time that if the Indian army helped out its British government that it would gain dominion status after the war. When that didn't happen, many believed troops were used as cannon fodder.

"Between all these narratives, the contributions of the soldiers got lost," said Varapravan, noting that people are now talking about the history more and more.

An non-profit official said many don't talk about the Indian contributions as the army's involvement remains a contentious issue. (Srishti Canada Foundation )

"For us as Indo-Canadians, our children growing up here, who learn about Vimy … and Flanders, they also should know what their ancestors did in the same war. For us, it's trying to pass on this heritage and information of what our ancestors did … so that [our children] have that perspective too that they contributed to the free world and the western world too," he said.

Ready for Remembrance Day 2019

The Chhatri is an elevated granite structure that includes a circular foundation, six pillars and a dome-shaped roof. An inverted soldier's helmet and rifle both made of metal will be erected in the middle of the 18-foot-high by eight-foot-wide structure.

Varapravan said the memorial will include the names of Indian army regiments and units.

The non-profit has already hired a consultant in Rajasthan, India, who is currently looking for artisans and workers to build the structure. Varapravan said it's being built in India because "it's a lot cheaper and the expertise is there."

It's $100,000 price tag includes cost of shipping, engineering and installation.

The memorial will be shipped in parts by March to be assembled in London by May 2019, months before Remembrance Day.

Varapravan said he hopes the memorial will be a tourist attraction for all.