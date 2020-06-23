London police asking for video after assault in south London
London police are asking people for any video footage they might have that captured what led to an assault that left a 20-year-old with serious injuries.
Police believe five people were involved in the attack
London police are looking for five suspects after a 20-year-old was attacked in south London over the weekend.
They're also looking for anyone in the area who might have caught something on video surveillance.
The assault happened at around 4:30 am Saturday near 266 High Street.
Police say a 20-year-old man was walking with a friend in the area when a car with five people inside pulled up. One of the people in the car got out and attacked the 20-year-old, leaving him with serious injuries.
The car fled the scene and an ambulance took the victim to hospital.
Police don't believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.