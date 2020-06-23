London police asking for video after assault in south London

London police are looking for five suspects after a 20-year-old was attacked in south London over the weekend.

They're also looking for anyone in the area who might have caught something on video surveillance.

The assault happened at around 4:30 am Saturday near 266 High Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was walking with a friend in the area when a car with five people inside pulled up. One of the people in the car got out and attacked the 20-year-old, leaving him with serious injuries.

The car fled the scene and an ambulance took the victim to hospital.

Police don't believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.