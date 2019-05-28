'We are…one family': Support pours in for children who lost parents in weekend crash

The London Muslim community is rallying around a group of children who lost their parents in a fatal crash on Saturday, just about a week before Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Khaldoun El-Rifai, 48, and his wife Rabia Sayour, 26, along with three of their children, were said to be visiting family in London before hitting the road home to Dresden, Ont., where they lived and operated a business.

The couple died after their vehicle became involved in a head-on collision on Longwoods Road, southwest of the city.

Their two young boys, aged one and two, and four-year-old daughter, survived the crash with injuries. Their condition is stabilizing at London's Children's Hospital, where they will remain for about a month.

El-Rifai has two other children who were not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Amin Al-Ali, Imam of the London Muslim Mosque. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC) Meanwhile, the local community is working to ensure all the children remain under the care of their uncle who lives in London, according to Amin Al-Ali, Imam of the London Muslim Mosque.

"It's very important for us and for him to keep his relatives as a part of his family," he said.

"We are here to support them; we are here to be with them."

It was a packed house at the mosque on Tuesday afternoon when members of the Muslim community gathered for the couple's funeral.

Al-Ali said he received many calls from community members offering help. He said the mosque is setting up a special fund to raise money for the children.

"The mosque will support them for the short and long term … It's our responsibility as a community at large to take care of them," he said. "We are here as one family."

Al-Ali encouraged the community to give back, especially during the final days of Ramadan, Islam's holiest month.

London Muslim Mosque, 151 Oxford Street West. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

The London Muslim Mosque is accepting donations online and in person. Another community group has set up a separate online fundraiser for the family.

Meanwhile, the OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.