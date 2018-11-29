Hate crimes surge in southwestern Ontario, Statistics Canada says

Hate crimes surged to an all-time high in 2017 across the country, including a spike in southwestern Ontario, new Statistics Canada numbers show.

Ontario and Quebec had the largest increase in the number of hate crimes reported to police, according to the latest data.

The federal agency said hate crimes have been steadily climbing nationally since 2014, but shot up by some 47 per cent 2017, the last year for which data was collected. In total, Canadian police forces reported 2,073 hate crimes – the most since 2009, when data became available.

In southwestern Ontario, hate crimes jumped in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, with 53 reported in 2017. That's up from 19 reported in 2016.

In the London census metropolitan area, which includes St. Thomas, there were 26 hate crimes reported to police in 2017, up from 17 the year before.

And in Windsor, the number of reported hate crimes in 2017 was 19, up from 10 the year before.

Religion most common target

The increase across the country is largely driven by hate-related property crimes, such as graffiti and vandalism.

Most incidents target the Muslim, Jewish and Black populations, Stats Can reports.

"Canada's population has become more diverse as the proportion of Canadians who report being foreign-born, non-Christian, or gay, lesbian, bisexual or in a same-sex relationship continues to grow," Statistics Canada wrote in its report.

About one-fifth of Canada's population was born outside the country in 2016. That could jump to 25 per cent to 30 per cent by 2036, the federal agency predicts.

Hate crimes targeting religion was up by more than 80 per cent across the country, accounting for 41 per cent of all hate crimes in Canada in 2017.

Crimes against Muslims had the sharpest increase, accounting for 17 per cent of all hate crimes in the country, with 18 per cent of all hate crimes targeting the Jewish population. Incidents targeting sexual orientation accounted for 10 per cent of all reported hate crimes.