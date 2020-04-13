With a still-smouldering pandemic and self-isolation measures in full force, Londoners might have more time on their hands to do a little spring cleaning, but may have to hang onto unwanted furniture and other bulky items a little longer than planned.

City officials announced Monday that they're urging people to hang onto larger items, like a beat-up couch, unwanted fridge or old, saggy mattress, instead of leaving it curbside for garbage pickup.

The measure will be in place for the duration of the outbreak in order to help protect waste collection workers, who, like grocery store workers and delivery drivers, have been unwittingly been placed at the front lines of an unprecedented health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

"Items such as furniture, mattresses, couches, quite often it requires two people to lift this, which puts people in close contact and as we know physical distancing is very important during the situation we're in," said Jay Stanford, the city's director of solid waste management.

"We're trying to give our collectors a break at the curb whenever we can to reduce the amount of waste they have to pick up."

Monday's announcement said the three three container exemption for curbside waste will still go ahead this spring despite the pandemic, but that Londoners should use the exemption only "when necessary" and try to minimize what's put to the curb whenever possible.

Stanford notes if someone misses a day, people can still bring their bagged garbage to one of the city's three EnviroDepots, where the $1.50 per bag fee has been waived until May 4.

However, he said the depots will no longer be accepting scrap wood or metal from home renovation projects until further notice.

"You've probably been hanging onto those all winter long now," Stanford said. "We're just asking that you hold onto those for a few more months."

Stanford said the measures will stay in place until city hall indicates otherwise and city council may choose to invoke additional measures to protect waste collection workers in May.