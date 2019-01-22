'Change is happening': EMDC hires more staff, reopens gym for inmates

An Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) representative says "change is happening" at London's troubled south-end jail.

Rebecca Howse, chair of the jail's community advisory board, said the province has hired dozens of new jail guards and about 20 professionals including social workers and nursing staff in 2018.

It's also poured money into reopening a gymnasium for inmates and improving security measures.

"There has been a huge infusion of staff," she said.

"One of the criticisms of the EMDC is that it was understaffed and that this contributed to the problems there … having additional staff makes it a safer work and living environment."

In an email to CBC News, a Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services official confirmed several changes.

The jail has become notorious for its reported inmate deaths and issues around overcrowding and understaffing.

New hires

It has six recreational officers, six social workers, five mental health nurses, six rehabilitation officers and one addictions counsellor, the ministry confirmed.

Howse said the jail now has nursing staff working around the clock. It's unclear how often the overnight shifts were covered prior to the staffing changes in the spring of 2018.

The south London facility has guards on duty 24/7. (Ousama Farag/CBC News)

She said they're meant to help tackle addiction and mental health problems plaguing some inmates.

"We know that London is ranking up right with the biggest cities in Canada in terms of opioid addiction. Our detention centre is a microcosm of the general population," she said.

The number of new jail guards is not known, however, Howse said she trained a dozen new faces on a bi-monthly basis over the last year.

"These professionals work hard to make EMDC a safer institution for inmates and fellow staff alike," a ministry official said.

New programs

Howse said a gymnasium, which initially shut down in the late 1990s due to lack of funding, reopened to inmates in 2018. Inmates also now have access to yoga classes.

A former EMDC inmate said he's experienced some of the new changes. CBC is not using his name due to legal circumstances involving outstanding charges.

The London man, who has been in and out of jail for the last two decades, completed a six-month sentence in December.

"[The gym] helps blow off some steam … it also builds morale among the inmates … these activities keep you focused on the fact that you are a human being and you are living a life not just sitting in a cell all day," he told CBC, noting inmates can play ping pong, badminton and basketball.

However, he said he's frustrated that only a select number of inmates have access to the gym. He said he heard about the yoga classes but was never offered any.

Drug sniffing dogs are among the latest employee recruits at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

He also said he noticed a new mental health worker offering inmates help and colouring books.

Increased security measures

A ministry official told CBC the province has taken measures to improve security and reduce contraband.

"Two cells were converted to improve sight lines for better staff observation of some correctional living units. Correctional officers and staff are trained to supervise inmates in accordance with ministry policy and procedures," the official said in an email.

Back in October, the jail received a dedicated canine unit that can detect traces of drugs sniffed out by dogs. It also installed a full-body scanner.

Several families impacted by inmate deaths were informed of some of the changes on Saturday when they met with board officials for an unrelated matter.

Some of them told CBC they were skeptical of the changes, however, Howse affirms they are in operation.