We showed the four main mayoral candidates a video depicting extreme poverty in London and then asked what they'd do about it, if elected mayor.

Here's what they said:

Paul Cheng

Paul Cheng is running for mayor of London, Ont. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

What did you think?

"Unacceptable. As I said four years ago, we pretend to be a world class city and yet we look up and away from the homeless and, in the four years, we haven't done anything. I say build it, build the 100, build the 200, build the 300 units."

If you are elected mayor, how do you intend to address this problem?

"Action. Take the risk. We won't get it right the first time, but I don't want this study or have another study group and say in two years time or four years time we'll come up with a game plan. I've read their studies. There's never any metrics. That's what I detest is no objective at the end. We study them for the sake of study. How bad it is, how much it's going to be and what we need to do. I know that," he said. "You've got to take responsibility and accept risk. I say take the risk. Do it. We won't get it right the first time, but we are just. It's a path toward recovery. I don't want to spend a million dollars studying a $100,000 problem."

Tanya Park

Tanya Park is running for mayor of London, Ont. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

What did you think?

"I saw a lot familiar faces there, actually. There's a reason why we put our campaign office where it is, we see this each and every day. Having lived on Dundas Street and living in the neighbourhood that I do, these are things I see quite often and these are faces I recognize in this video."

If you are elected mayor, how do you intend to address this problem?

"These are huge issues that, if they were easy to fix, they would have been fixed long before either of us were born. What it's going to take is relentless advocacy for these people every day. Making sure that the leadership that have the purse strings in the provincial and federal government see this very video you have right here because this is the real life issues that are happening in our streets in our doorways and in a lot of our families," she said. "We need to start thinking about municipal rental subsidies so a program follows a person, not necessarily a built unit, we need to work with our development community so that they can, in turn, take advantage of some of the incentive programs for more affordable units. We absolutely have to address the deficit when it come to the social housing stock."

Ed Holder

Ed Holder is running for mayor of London, Ont. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

What did you think?

"Very powerful. Images that Londoners have seen in various times over the years. Certainly ones I've seen, but to have it all concentrated in one video makes it very dramatic."

If you are elected mayor, how do you intend to address this problem?

"There's a lot of really smart people in this community that deal with issues around London's most vulnerable and deal with great poverty issues. Even just recently, we've had several sessions and events around poverty in the last days of this campaign. To bring the awareness out, I think, to make sure people understand what the issue is. We just had the London Community Foundation come up with a report that addresses very directly the impact of poverty and in particular homelessness, talked about the issues of mental health, drug abuse, it all ties together. This is a complex issue and you need the smartest people coming together — putting them around the table to figure this out. It's not going to be the mayor. It's not going to be any one person that's not even imaginable," he said. "I think what we need to do is pull in our best minds and also you need to integrate the support of the provincial and federal government. Something this grave, something this serious, no municipality can deal with this alone."

Paul Paolatto

Paul Paolatto is running for mayor of London, Ont. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

What did you think?

"To be candid, it's nothing I haven't seen before. My work on the police board took me to many spots like this many times and I've been on many tours into all these nooks and crannies that are becoming homes for some of our most vulnerable citizens."

If you are elected mayor, how do you intend to address this problem?

"The biggest thing — and it has been since the get go — is to put in place a housing strategy. We have to start finding people a place to live and we have a huge gap in our portfolio of service and our continuum and we're going to have to start responding to that," he said. "We have a housing stock problem that's about $220 million in deficit and so we're going to have to find at least that much money and we have a demand for an additional 3,000 units, so I'm looking at a $400, $500 million swing and we're going to have find help from senior levels of government to accomplish it. We're also going to have to find innovative ways working with the private sector and, or working with pension funds, to help find the capital we need to get our housing stock in shape quickly," he said. "One of the things people think often times it that people who are fiscally conservative like myself don't care and don't have a heart about these things. I very much care. These people touch me and I want to fix this problem."