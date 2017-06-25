Skip to Main Content
London Muslims gathering this morning for Eid al-Fitr prayers
London·New

After a month of fasting, Muslims in London are celebrating the end of Ramadan with family, friends and a feast.

There will be prayers at various locations across the city

CBC News ·
Thousands of Muslims celebrated in London with a prayer on the football field at Western University in 2017. (Facebook/London Muslim Mosque)

Eid Mubarak!

The community will be coming together Tuesday morning for Eid al-Fitr prayers as early as 6:45.

Congregations will take place at various locations across the city including the following locations: 

  • 6:45 a.m. at London Muslim Mosque, 151 Oxford St. W.
  • 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at Muslim Association of Canada, Westmount, 312 Commissioners Rd. W.
  • 7 a.m. at Hyatt Mosque and Centre, 282 Hamilton Rd.
  • 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, 951 Pond Mills Rd.

