London Muslims gathering this morning for Eid al-Fitr prayers
After a month of fasting, Muslims in London are celebrating the end of Ramadan with family, friends and a feast.
There will be prayers at various locations across the city
Eid Mubarak!
After a month of fasting, Muslims in London are celebrating the end of Ramadan with family, friends and a feast.
The community will be coming together Tuesday morning for Eid al-Fitr prayers as early as 6:45.
Congregations will take place at various locations across the city including the following locations:
- 6:45 a.m. at London Muslim Mosque, 151 Oxford St. W.
- 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at Muslim Association of Canada, Westmount, 312 Commissioners Rd. W.
- 7 a.m. at Hyatt Mosque and Centre, 282 Hamilton Rd.
- 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, 951 Pond Mills Rd.
Read more about Eid al-Fitr: