London Muslims gathering this morning for Eid al-Fitr prayers

Eid Mubarak!

After a month of fasting, Muslims in London are celebrating the end of Ramadan with family, friends and a feast.

The community will be coming together Tuesday morning for Eid al-Fitr prayers as early as 6:45.

Congregations will take place at various locations across the city including the following locations:

6:45 a.m. at London Muslim Mosque, 151 Oxford St. W.

7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at Muslim Association of Canada, Westmount, 312 Commissioners Rd. W.

7 a.m. at Hyatt Mosque and Centre, 282 Hamilton Rd.

8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, 951 Pond Mills Rd.

