Five men have died from overdoses in the last six days in London, Ont.

In less than a week, five men have died of suspected drug overdoses in London, police say.

Two men died yesterday, and three over the past weekend.

Three of the deaths involved fentanyl.

"We don't usually release information about overdose deaths," said London Police Chief John Pare. "But we are extremely concerned about this series of deaths and want to reinforce that people need to take precautions.

"It is truly alarming, so I am pleading with those who use drugs to be careful, and with family and friends of those who may use to talk to them about safety planning."

Out of respect for the privacy of those who have died, police say they will not be identifying the individuals.

One man who died yesterday was found in a parking lot outside of St. Paul's Cathedral on Queens Avenue. He was in his late 30s, friends said.

The deaths come amid a deepening drug crisis in the region which has seen a spike in fatal overdoses in the last week, including an inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre and a teenager in nearby Woodstock, Ont.

Naloxone kits available

Health officials are reminding people that naloxone kits are available for free from the Middlesex-London Health Unit and from local pharmacies.

Naloxone helps to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

"It pains me having to keep talking about this ongoing tragedy. There are so many excellent things happening in this community and yet for some families, the social fabric is unraveling. Each of these men was someone's son," said Chris Mackie, the region's medical officer of health.

"Please seek help for yourself or your loved ones. There are options for treatment no matter where you are in your journey, from supervised consumption to suboxone."

London's supervised drug consumption site, now known as a consumption and treatment site, is located at 186 King Street.

'We need hope'

Those who work in agencies that help people living on London's streets say they will now have to support each other and the clients they serve.

"The critical piece for us is that people have to have hope. They have to have hope that they matter, that people care, that their may be supports that they can reach out for when they're ready," said Sonja Burke, who runs the city's needle exchange program.

"We can't forget that there's a human being that is struggling, that maybe doesn't have an outlet or a supportive place to go to share in their grieve, and when they see the staff in tears and when they experience the staff hugging them and acknowledging them and sharing stories of a person they both know who passed away, that cements the fact that through all of this, they are still a human being, through whatever struggles they're facing."