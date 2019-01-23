London doctor stripped of licence after trying to have sex with 16-year-old

A London neurologist has been stripped of his licence to practice medicine after being found guilty of professional misconduct for trying to buy sexual services from a 16-year-old girl.

The teen was actually a London police officer posing as a teenager named Janice.

The doctor also worked in nursing homes in Parkhill, Strathroy, Ailsa Craig, Sarnia, and Windsor and the counties of Essex and Middlesex.

Dr. Harvey Christopher Hyson was found guilty at a disciplinary hearing by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario Wednesday morning.

"The College submits that his behaviour was reprehensible. - College of Physicians and Surgeons

"Dr. Hyson tried to exploit and take advantage of someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl solely for his sexual gratification," said Simmy Dhamrait, the prosecutor for the College, in a statement.

"Dr. Hyson continued to communicate with this person he believed to be a young girl and proceeded to persistently and actively pursue this person."

Hyson pleaded guilty in 2016 to the 2012 incident. He was suspended by the hospital and university when the charges came to light.

The disciplinary hearing heard that in April 2012, an undercover officer with London Police posted to Craigslist, posing as "a sweet and petite young girl."

'Erodes the public confidence'

Hyson responded to the ad and continued to exchange emails with the person he believed to be 16-year-old Janice. He used his personal computer as well as those belonging to the London Health Sciences Centre and the University of Western Ontario.

He arranged to meet Janice and pay her $300 for "oral and straight-up sex."

He was arrested in his car while approaching the meeting location, with the agreed-upon money on him.

On Wednesday he pleaded no-contest to the disciplinary charges. He was fined $6,000 and had his licence immediately revoked. He waived his right to appeal.

"The College submits that his behaviour was reprehensible. He sought to exploit this person he believed to be a young girl and he sought to do so for his own sexual gratification. This is a case that erodes the public confidence in the medical profession and warrants revocation."