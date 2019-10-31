Cyclist struck and injured on Adelaide Street overpass
A female cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Adelaide Street and taken to hospital with serious injuries just before rush hour Monday morning in the city core.
As a result, the southbound lanes of Adelaide Street, south of King Street, are closed for an investigation, police say.
The woman, in her mid-40s, was struck at about 6:20 a.m. on the King Street overpass. Paramedics took her to hospital.
Her injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.