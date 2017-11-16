London Police Service access of personal health information under investigation

A London Police Service professional standards investigation will look at whether the use of a provincial database containing the health records of all people who tested positive for COVID-19 was "appropriate," a deputy chief told a civilian oversight committee Thursday.

Legal and civil liberties groups called on all Ontario police services to delete the records in August, after releasing data gleaned from court records that the province's law enforcement agencies accessed people's personal health information 95,000 times between April and July.

The unprecedented power was granted to law enforcement in April by the provincial government when new coronavirus cases in Ontario topped 400 a day. The power was only revoked after a court ruled in July that police access to such data breached Ontario privacy regulations and was a violation of an individuals' rights to equality and privacy.

The London Police Service was among the top users of the database, accessing the information 10,475 times in only four months, which legal and civil liberties groups said in August was the fourth highest rate out of any police service in the province.

Ministry 'flagged' potential misuse of personal health information

On Thursday, London Deputy Police Chief Stuart Betts told the seven-member London Police Services Board that police brass had received word from the Ontario Ministry of Health about suspected misuse of the information.

"I can assure you that everyone who has access to the portal was authorized to do so. What was provided to us was potentially inappropriate queries. The ministry flagged this as part of their automated process."

Betts said only personnel who dispatched officers or who had direct contact with prisoners had access to the information in the database, which included the names, dates of birth and addresses of all people in the province who tested positive for COVID-19.

Betts gave the board two examples of when the Ministry of Health would automatically flag potential misuse of the database, when the surname of the user matched the surname of the person searched, suggesting the user might be looking up a family member, or in cases Betts referred to as "broadband municipal queries of the portal."

Police conducting professional standards investigation

"Now, because these are potentially inappropriate queries, we did trigger a professional standards investigation to ensure that we have not reached the restrictions around the appropriate use of that portal and that investigation is ongoing right now."

Betts said the London Police Service notified the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner (IPC) on July 2 about the potential misuse of the database by personnel.

The following day, London Police Chief Steve Williams ordered that the database no longer be used by members of the London Police Service, he said.

On July 21, the London Police Service then submitted a report about the potential misuse of the information contained in the database.

"The reason that we did that is out of an abundance of caution," Betts said. "We continue to work with the IPC in regards to that."

Betts said personnel with access to the data more used it 10,475 times, but only 16 individuals were ever identified as COVID-positive with the information.

In all other cases, he said, police personnel who used the system would have been given no health information about an individual who was COVID-negative.

Betts said out of the 16 cases where someone was identified as having the virus, the London Police Service has since deleted those records.

He also said the 10,475 times the data was accessed occured during a period in which the London Police Service had over 24,000 calls for service.