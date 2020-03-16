Close all London restaurants, bars, nightclubs and theatres, medical officer of health says

The Middlesex-London Health Unit's medical officer of health is recommending all bars, dine-in restaurants, nightclubs and theatres close as soon as possible for at least the next two weeks to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Although it's just a recommendation, the statement from the health unit warns that businesses that fail to comply with the recommendation "will be issued orders" under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, which allows a medical officer of health to close a business if there is an immediate risk of an outbreak of a communicable disease.

Dr. Chris Mackie says the community is in a "critical phase" in its pandemic response, and must take further steps to reduce social contact.

"Many of these facilities and businesses are among the locations where there is the highest risk for one infected person to spread the illness to dozens, or even hundreds, of others," Mackie said in a statement.

The recommendation comes ahead of one of the busiest days for local pubs and bars, St. Patrick's Day.

Many Richmond Row bars have already said they will close voluntarily for the day, opting to do so to not spread the COVID-19 virus. But some were planning to reopen with reduced seating and increased cleaning after St. Patrick's Day.

Mackie said it's best high-risk businesses remain closed for at least the next two weeks.