Human traffickers challenge four-year prison sentence as 'cruel and unusual punishment'

Two men who pleaded guilty to selling teenage girls for sex in Ontario motel rooms are challenging the mandatory four-year minimum prison sentence as cruel and unusual punishment, documents obtained by CBC News reveal.

Minas Abara, 20, and Nicholas Kulafofski, 19, both from Kitchener, pleaded guilty to human trafficking and profiting from the sale of sexual services in June. They'd been involved in selling the sexual services of two girls, ages 14 and 17, in hotel rooms in Windsor, Ont. and London, Ont. in June 2017.

Abara and Kulafofski's lawyers are arguing the mandatory minimum sentence set out in the Criminal Code of Canada violates the men's right to be free of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment, a right in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"A penitentiary term of four years would have an irreparable effect on (Abara). The loss of freedom, and separation from family and society at such a young age would be a trauma that (Abara) may never recover from," Abara's lawyer, Chris Uwagboe, wrote in a submission challenging the mandatory sentence.

"It is likely that such a sentence would reinforce criminality rather than reform or rehabilitate from criminality."

Kulafofski's lawyer, Frances Brennan, suggests the judge impose a sentence of 15 to 18 months in jail and two years probation for her client.

Neither man used violence to keep the teens in the hotel rooms, their lawyers argue, though they did keep most of the money the girls earned.

The case will be before the courts in October in London. Justice Kevin McHugh will hear the lawyers' and Crowns arguments about sentencing.

It will happen amid a federal government review of the criminal justice system, which includes mandatory minimum penalties.

"The courts have made it clear that many mandatory minimum penalties present serious challenges from a constitutional perspective," Celia Canon, a spokesperson for the minister of justice, wrote in a statement.

A third co-accused in the sex trafficking case, Paywand Sohrabzadeh, pleaded guilty to human trafficking as well as making child pornography and profiting from the sale of sexual services. He was sentenced to four years in prison. His lawyer is not challenging the sentence.

Mandatory minimum's often challenged

This isn't the first time the mandatory minimum sentence for human trafficking has been challenged. In several previous cases, the mandatory minimum has been overturned by a judge as cruel and unusual punishment.

That's because mandatory minimums don't take into account individual circumstances of a crime, said Abby Deshman, the director of the criminal justice program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

"They've been part of the Canadian criminal code for quite a long time, but now they've proliferated. They've existed for murder, for impaired driving causing death, but dozens more were added under the Conservative government from 2005 to 2016," Deshman said.

"In recent years in particular, the courts have struck down a large number of mandatory minimum sentences. We don't think that mandatory minimum sentences are a useful criminal justice policy. They disproportionately punish people who are low level offenders."

Abara recently became a father and "being a father is his greatest joy and his self-professed greatest accomplishment," but the strict bail conditions under which he's living prevent him from earning a living and contributing to his household, his lawyer wrote in his submission to the judge.

Kulafofski is a first-time offender, his lawyer said.

Although proponents say mandatory minimum penalties are a way to be tough on crime, they don't deter criminals, Deshman said.

"The courts can and do overturn them, but they still have a really big impact on the justice system," she added. "They give a lot of power to the Crown in plea bargaining, and it puts the onus on the accused person to bring this charter challenge, which uses a lot of time and resources and affects everything up to that decision point."

Judges need sentencing discretion

Forcing courts across the country to challenge mandatory minimum sentences one-by-one is unnecessary, said Kent Roach, a law professor at the University of Toronto and an expert on Canada's constitution.

"It should be up to a judge whether a sentence of four years would be appropriate or not, but because the government has left mandatory minimums there, they're being challenged province by province, court by court, and in some ways it seems wasteful and ties up the justice system," Roach said.

"The courts have been very aggressive in saying, even if the sentence isn't cruel and unusual for this offender, we will strike it even if it's cruel and unusual in the hypothetical."

The Liberal government is passing Bill C-75, an omnibus bill that amends parts of the Criminal Code and Youth Criminal Justice Act, but doesn't touch mandatory minimums — a missed opportunity, Roach said.

"All you'd need is a simple provision that would say, judges can depart from any mandatory minimum," he said.

That would allow judges to do so without lawyers having to bring lengthy and costly charter challenges forward, he added.

Sentencing reform must stand the test of time, said Canon from the justice minister's office.

"Judges certainly should be provided the necessary discretion to impose sentences appropriate to the offender in front of them," Canon wrote. "Mandatory minimum penalties are being litigated quite extensively. . . Our government is committed to ensuring that our criminal justice system keeps communities safe, protects victims, and holds offenders to account."

There have been no victim impact statements. Both men admitted to driving the victims to hotel rooms in London and Windsor. They posted pictures of the victims on an online site used by sex workers and communicated with men to set up meetings.