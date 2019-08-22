Woman charged in Woodman Avenue explosion now facing 12 charges

A 23-year-old Kitchener woman is facing eight additional charges in relation to the explosion and fire on Woodman Avenue last Wednesday.

London police announced Thursday that Daniella Alexandra Leis has been charged with four counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She was previously charged with four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Total charges: Impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm x 4.

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm x 4.

Impaired operation causing bodily harm x 4.

Police had also charged her with impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration. That charge has since been withdrawn and included in one of the new charges.

She officially faces a total of 12 charges. She is due to appear in court in London on Sept. 4.

The 23-year-old was arrested after a vehicle crashed into a home on Woodman Avenue, severing a gas line and setting off an explosion. The impact resulted in a fast-spreading fire and mass evacuations.

At least seven homes were damaged and seven people were sent to hospital.

People have since returned to their home in the area. At least 10 homes were deemed unsafe and inhabitable.

A benefit concert for victims of the incident raised about $20,000 earlier this week.