A car was stolen with two small kids inside. Police need your help finding the suspect

It was a terrifying ordeal on Monday for a mom whose car was stolen with her two young children inside it.

Police say a woman parked her SUV in a driveway of a home on Wortley Road at about 5 p.m. on Monday. Two young kid were inside the car.

Leaving the car running but holding onto the key fob, the woman got out to speak to a family member who lived at the home.

Another woman quickly got into the car and reversed the SUV, while the mom grabbed the window of the car in an attempt to stop it from leaving.

The driver drove the car west toward Wharncliffe Road with the two kids still inside.

Police were called and the vehicle was located within minutes, abandoned on the 100-block of Emery Street.

The kids were inside, unharmed.

Police continue to look for the suspect Tuesday, despite using a dog and numerous officers to track the woman.

She is described as white, with a thin build, long dark hair in a ponytail with a pink elastic, wearing dark jeans, a dark coat and black sunglasses. She is between 30- and 40-years old.

Police are reminding the public that vehicles with keyless ignition systems can still travel a significant distance even if the key fob is not in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call London police or Crime Stoppers.