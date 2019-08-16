London cancer researchers make number 2 their number 1 priority

Scientists at the Lawson Research Centre are about to embark on a ground breaking study that explores whether the micro organisms in our guts can help fight the most deadly forms of skin cancer.

Currently the only treatment for advanced, incurable melanoma is immunotherapy. While immunotherapy has "revolutionized" therapy for advanced melanoma, according to Dr. John Lenehan, not everyone responds to the treatment.

It's why Lenehan and his colleague, Dr.Saman Maleki will conduct trials on 20 patients with incurable cases of melanoma to see if combining immunotherapy with fecal transplant can help improve their results.

"We're using a fecal transplant by taking a healthy bacteria putting them in the patient and giving them the immunotherapy with hopes that it would make it more effective," Lenehan said.

For a number of years scientists have seen growing evidence that the flora in our guts can influence our immune system's response to diseases such as cancer.

"The microbiome itself is made up of a lot of different bacterial species," Lenehan said. "They all work together in balance and in harmony and when people are unwell that balance gets thrown off and so it's related to being ill in a lot of different ways."

The researchers said the study is still in its earliest stages and the small sample size in the first stage of the study is meant to prove that the medication can be combined with the fecal transplant safely.

Once the researchers have proven its safe, Dr. Meleki said they can expand the scope of their work to include other centres, more patients and eventually other forms of cancer.

"We want to expand from melanoma to lung cancer and then go on to randomize the study," Dr. Maleki said, noting the link between gut bacteria and immune response has been seen in a number of cancers.

"Because this effect is not just happening in melanoma, but also renal cancer and also lung cancer," he said. "If our study shows success, hopefully we can expand to other diseases."