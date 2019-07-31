London mom, daughter fight for life as investigators seek witnesses to collision

A 27-year-old London mother and her nine-year-old daughter are continuing to fight for their lives as provincial investigators look for witnesses to a Sunday collision that left the pair in critical condition.

Porsche Clark and her daughter Skyla were rushed to hospital Sunday evening after the taxi cab they were in was allegedly broadsided by an OPP vehicle that was pursuing another vehicle.

A member of the victims' family told CBC News that the two have not regained consciousness after suffering critical injuries in the crash. Family members "want nothing more" than for the pair to wake up.

Meanwhile, friends of the family, including Jordan Leitch, are fundraising to help cover some of hospital expenses.

"It's horribly sad," Leitch told CBC. "Skyla is such a bright and beautiful child. She is just so charismatic and outgoing. Porsche is incredibly sweet and kind."

"It's been incredibly frustrating because these two people … had such a bright future ahead of them."

Police pursuit

The chain of events that led to the crash started in Sarnia, where police said two armed men went into a TD Bank, told everyone to get on the ground and took an undisclosed amount of money. They fled in a vehicle headed and to London.

A London taxi is badly damaged after colliding with an OPP vehicle Sunday afternoon. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC London)

That's when the OPP got involved, following the suspect vehicle to the Wellington Road exit of the 401 highway. Officers eventually caught up with the suspects and arrested two men aged 21 and 23. Police determined the weapons allegedly used in the robbery were replica handguns.

The two men were charged with robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

It was during the police pursuit that the OPP vehicle struck the cab carrying the Clarks at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Verulan Street.

The OPP officer and the U-Need-A Cab driver were also taken to hospital but have since been released.

The president of the cab company told CBC News that the driver, who's taking time off work to recover, was shaken after the incident.

Police said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sunday. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Fundraising efforts underway

Leitch started an online fundraiser to help the family with expenses. The local photographer is also helping organize a fundraising event on August 28 at the studio she works for.

She said it's likely the mom and daughter duo will have to rely on costly medical equipment during their recovery.

"That's a lot of where the costs are starting to pop up now," she said.

The provincial Special Investigations Unit is continuing to probe the case.

Its mobile command unit returned to the scene Wednesday at 1 p.m. in hopes that more witnesses would come forward with information.