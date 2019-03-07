Several injured in collision between school bus and horse-drawn buggy in Bruce County

Six people are in hospital after a collision Thursday afternoon between a school bus and horse-drawn buggy.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Concession 10 Elderslie and Sideroad 5 Elderslie in Arran-Elderslie, South Bruce.

Several authorities were called to the scene including South Bruce and Grey County OPP, Saugeen Shores Police Service, Bruce County Paramedic Service and the Paisley Fire Department.

Police said five occupants from the horse-drawn buggy were injured and transported to hospital.

Two of them are in life-threatening condition. Three others are suffering unknown injures.

Police said no injuries have been reported to any students on the school bus. However, the driver was transported to hospital for medical assessment.

The intersection was closed Thursday evening for some time.

The OPP is investigating the incident. Police said information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.