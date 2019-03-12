Integrity commissioner rules on BRT conflicts ahead of key vote

Hours before a crucial vote to decide London's transit future, two city councillors have gotten word from the integrity commissioner about whether or not they can vote on key parts of the proposed bus rapid transit plan.

Here's what Greg Stewart, London's integrity commissioner, has told councillors:

Coun. Steve Lehman, who owns businesses on Richmond Row, is free to vote on the North Connection bus rapid transit route that would run between downtown and Western University.

Coun. Stephen Turner, who owns a house in Old South, cannot vote on the Wellington Road Gateway BRT line because his house is within 500 metres of the proposed rapid transit line.

The integrity commissioner refused to comment on his reasoning. His assistant told CBC News requests for guidance from councillors are "personal and confidential," as are responses to their queries.

"I sought advice from the integrity commissioner with respect to the south leg and I was advised that I should recuse from debate and voting on this section. I respect his advice and will act accordingly," Turner told CBC News.

His home is about 480 metres from the proposed transit line, Turner has said.

Lehman said he sought Stewart's advice because he rents space on Richmond Row for his three stores, Life Styles, iN Fashion and JAS Shoes

"It is the integrity commissioner's opinion that I do not have a conflict. I will respect the integrity commissioner's advice and participate in the discussion and vote on the north leg of BRT," Lehman told CBC News.

Helmer, Morgan can't vote on north leg

Councillors Jesse Helmer and Josh Morgan both work at Western University and have declared conflicts in the past because the proposed north leg of the BRT would require a bridge built on University Drive, a benefit to Western pegged at $11 million.

Helmer is a teaching assistant at the university and Morgan is a recruitment and development officer there.

A section of the Municipal Act says a member has an "indirect pecuniary interest" if they are employed by a body that has a direct pecuniary interest in a matter.