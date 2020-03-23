Two men arrested after Old South break-in, car theft

It's the stuff nightmares are made of — a London woman woke up to the sound of footsteps inside her home at about 2:35 a.m. early Saturday.

When she left her room to investigate, the woman heard the sound of a vehicle driving away. The woman realized that her patio door was open and that her car had been stolen.

The incident happened at a home on Duchess Avenue.

The woman called police, and officers searched the area. About an hour later, police found the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Baseline Road and Wellington Street.

The vehicle was stopped at Adelaide Street near Nelson Street and two men were arrested.

The two, aged 33 and 32, are both from London and are jointly charged with break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

They're expected to appear in London court in June.