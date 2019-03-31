This may be the largest banana cake ever made in southwestern Ontario

It took 300 eggs, 50 kilograms of flour, 40 kilograms of bananas and a total of three months to put together the 22 foot-long treat dubbed the Supercake.

It's said to be the largest banana cake ever made in southwestern Ontario and it was unveiled on Sunday at London's Trinity United Church.

The art project was a partnership between the McIntosh Gallery at Western University and 30 to 50 local industrial baking facility workers.

The cake was distributed on Sunday at Trinity United Church in London. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Lead artist Eugenio Salas first introduced the idea to his colleagues, all immigrants, who agreed to help bake and assemble the project unrelated to their work.

"We wanted to [bake] a cake on our own terms," he said, noting it was also meant to spotlight diversity and multiculturalism.

Eugenio Salas is the lead artist behind the project. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Autonomy and diversity

The group baked 50 trays of cake that were assembled into coffee-soaked layers filled with rich date paste. It was all glued together with butter cream frosting.

The bakers used a 64-year-old recipe from a cookbook published by the North Yarmouth Women's Institute.

Abby Vincent, who represents the art gallery, said the Supercake helped the bakers gain autonomy over their own work.

"Eugenio Salas was able to foster the sense of community in the workplace and the common ground for all those people in a way to share stories and bypass language barriers by sharing food."

"There's not a lot of room for creativity autonomy it's very systemic and task-based," she said of industrial facilities. "So, the artist was able to begin this project in hopes of taking agency."

Dozens showed up on Sunday to get a piece. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Salas said the project also helped diversify the art industry.

"Immigrants from Philippines, Mexico, Colombia, Palestine, Jamaica, Indonesia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Metis artists all came together, collaborating to create the largest cake and insert themselves in the narratives in which we don't exist," he said.

The cake featured photos of the bakers' families. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Bringing community together

Dozens of Londoners and church-goers got their hands on a slice of cake Sunday.

Kitty and Gary Johnston were first in line during the cake cutting.

"It's delicious, it's really good," said Kitty with a mouthful.

"It's wonderful. The icing is delicious," Gary added.

Gary Johnston, left and his partner Kitty Johnston were first in line for a piece of cake. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

"This is in my prayers every day," he said, not about the cake, but the show of diversity.

"That we get together in peace, love and kindness. That's what I pray for every day."

"This proves to me there is more kindness and love and care in this world than there is evil and we got to keep that up. This is one of the biggest joys of being a Canadian and being in London. It's the cultures. We're a multicultural country and I love every minute of it."