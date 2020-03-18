If you take a look around the warehouse at J&H Smith Fruit, you might get the impression things are bleak. Normally there's boxes upon boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables stacked to the rafters, but not so these days.

"We're probably at a fifth of normal capacity of product in the warehouse," said John MacArthur, owner of Smith Fruit in the city's SoHo neighbourhood.

"As quick as it's coming in, it's going out," he said. "It's catching back up to the demand, there's been such a surge in the demand."

That surge in demand crashed down on grocery stores in a great wave of panic buying. The frenzy stripped supermarket shelves across the city, leaving them bare and giving shoppers the alarming impression the city could run out of food.

'The produce will continue to flow'

Lettuce sits in a box, ready to be shipped to grocery stores across the city. Food suppliers have been working diligently to keep shelves stocked amid unprecedented stockpiling by shoppers during the pandemic. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

While food suppliers and distributors admit they're struggling to keep up with the sudden spike in demand, they assure shoppers the supply chain is strong and that the possibility of running out of food is remote.

"I don't feel that's the case, that we're going to run out of fresh fruit and vegetables," he said. "There could be a gap in certain items, but overall the produce will continue to flow."

To make that happen, it's all hands on deck for MacArthur's 47 employees, who are working diligently to fill orders, load trucks and make deliveries to keep the stomachs of the city from growling.

Normally MacArthur sees a lull in business this time of year, most families are away for March break and that leads to a reduction of demand at both restaurants and grocery stores.

'A perfect storm'

John MacArthur, the owner of Smith Fruit in London, Ont. said he's confident North America's food supply will hold firm even with stockpiling on an unprecedented scale. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Not this year though, with people cancelling their spring breaks and governments telling people to stay home to avoid spreading illness. It's created an unprecedented situation for the food supply business.

"There's never been anything like it," MacArthur said. "I have some employees – Smith Fruit has been in operation since 1959 – and nobody here has ever seen anything like that since the place first opened."

"It's a perfect storm that all came at once."

MacArthur said it could have been worse. Half of his business is supplying restaurants, while the other half is supplying grocery stores.

In any normal situation, the government order requiring restaurants shut down their dinning rooms and move to take-out only would have put a significant dent in his bottom line, but as we all know, these aren't normal times.

"We're worried about keeping everyone employed," he said. "We have a staff of 47 people and we've lost half of our business."

"It's great that the grocery store is compensating," he said. "That's helped us with using some of our staff."