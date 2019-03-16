The wait is over! The 2019 Juno Awards kick off today

The stage is set, the red carpet is rolled out and the lights are ready to come up for the 2019 Juno Awards in London, Ont.

The 48th annual show is taking place at Budweiser Gardens beginning at 8 p.m.

Click here for information on where you can watch the national awards.

Meanwhile, the music-loving masses are eagerly counting down the hours.

We spoke with some Londoners excited to watch into the big show.

Kayla Forristal, left, and Anastasia Lemmond are both watching the awards show. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Anastasia Lemmond and all her friends were able to get their hands on tickets for the event.

"I can't say I've ever been to the JUNOS before so this is a really exciting opportunity for me for sure. … I'm very excited. I think it's a great opportunity for our city. We've been growing as a music city for years now. I think this was the icing on the cake," she said.

"I hope I get to see Jessie Reyez … I saw her in concert a few years back when she was starting to grow her fanbase. And she's blown up in the last few years and it's really nice to see her grow. Her song writing is really exceptional," she added.

Though Kayla Forristal couldn't get tickets to the live show, she'll be watching from home.

"I'm excited … it looks like it will be a lot of fun ... I think our city should try to put on more events … I think it's beneficial for the economic generator … I think this is very good for London's reputation, to get London kind of on the map," she said.

"I'm really excited for Loud Luxury to play and I'm excited to see them on the TV," she added.

Ivana and Peter Sesar. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Peter Sesar will also be tuning in from home.

"I'm hoping for some memorable moments and just to be able to look on it in 10 years and say that it was a great time for London and for Canada," he said.

"It means a lot for us culturally, as well as the downtown core. We are trying to revitalize the core in London and to have such a large event and the cameras and the spotlight on London. I think the country will be tuned it. It would be a good opportunity for London to shine," he added.

Karen McBride, top, is joined by young Annabel Wilson and her mum Cally Wilson. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Karen McBride has been living in London for 10 years. She said she'll be tuning in on the radio.

"There's definitely a lot of energy in the air … I think it's cool because I live in this city and I love this city and I think it's a great opportunity that we are here hosting the JUNOS this year. I'm interested in seeing my city on TV and in the media."

"I love music!" added young Annabel Wilson.