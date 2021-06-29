London, Ont., getting first live concert in 17 months this Friday (but it's already sold out)

This Friday will mark southwestern Ontario's first large concert in 17 months, but tickets are $125 and already sold out for two of the three weekend events.

Country music star Tim Hicks is performing Friday night and two shows on Saturday — there are still tickets left for the 10 p.m. Saturday show.

On July 16 and 17, Reklaws shows are also sold out.

All of the Road to Rock the Park Patio Series concerts have tickets that cost $125, and you must purchase a table of six.

There are only 100 tickets for each of the concerts, which take place at the Bellamere Winery and Event Centre, located on Gainsborough Road, west of Hyde Park Road.

"We have been working tirelessly with The City of London, the Alcohol and Gaming Corporation of Ontario and the Middlesex London Health Unit to adhere to all guidelines under the new provincial framework, and we are pleased to say we have their blessing to operate our patio series under the Stage 2 guidelines," organizers said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I personally want to thank each and every one of our Rock the Park fans for their unbelievable response to this concert series. Your support is unmatched from any other concert attendee across the country," said Brad Jones, president of the Jones Entertainment Group which puts on the concert series.

"We are already working on making Rock the Park 2022 the best year yet."

Tourism London has also given its blessing.

"Rock the Park has been a staple summer festival in our community for years," said Natalie Wakabayashi, the organization's director of culture and entertainment tourism. "Tourism London applauds and admires Jones Entertainment Group's determination, courage, and creativity to move forward with this event with the safety of all involved at the forefront."