London neighbourhoods to get 34 new pedestrian crossovers

A report going to London's Civic Works committee Tuesday recommends 34 new pedestrian crossovers for neighbourhoods throughout the city.

Crossovers give pedestrians the legal right of way when crossing the street. They're highlighted by bold pavement markings and painted shark's teeth that indicate where motorists are to stop.

"They're a key action in our road safety strategy and [fit] with our goals of creating a pedestrian-friendly city," said Doug Macrae, the city's director of roads and transportation.

The city has installed more than 100 crossovers since 2016, but has been dealing with a backlog of requests from neighbourhoods across London.

The interactive map below shows where all 34 crossovers are slated to be installed:

Macrae said every request is evaluated using established criteria along with a measure of good judgment.

He said the cost of a crossover could range from $5,000 to $20,000, depending on the complexity of the installation.

Macrae said existing funding is in place for the 34 new crossovers, which are expected to be approved by city council and installed this year.

While they're usually welcomed by neighbourhood residents, Macrae said getting motorists to comply with new crossovers is a constant challenge. He reminds drivers that under the law, they must stop whenever a pedestrian is crossing the street at a pedestrian crossover.