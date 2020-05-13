London mosque to broadcast nightly call to prayer

The local Muslim community has been granted permission by the city to broadcast the nightly sunset call to prayer from the London Muslim Mosque for the remainder of Ramadan.

Muslims are unable to congregate at the mosque because of physical distancing rules that remain in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the city is granting the mosque permission to broadcast the prayer, known as the Azan, through loudspeakers as a symbolic gesture to the community.

"I think it's important for us to share in our way that we can comfort our community," said Ali Jomaa, chairman of the mosque.

"And our community is not only the Muslim community, but it's the community at large."

Jomaa said a person from the mosque will recite the call to prayer — which signals that the fast for the day has ended — on the front steps of the mosque using a microphone.

In this case it's a symbolic call because Muslims, who would normally attend the mosque for the prayer, can't gather due to restrictions imposed by the province during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The broadcast of the call will begin Wednesday evening and continue nightly at approximately 8:30 p.m. until the end of Ramadan.