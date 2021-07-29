Accused in fatal attack on Muslim family in London makes brief court appearance

The man charged in the fatal pickup truck attack of a Muslim family in June in London, Ont., made a brief court appearance via video link on Thursday.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, appeared in Ontario Superior Court via video link from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre on Thursday. (Sketch by Lauren Foster-MacLeod)

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder as well as terrorism charges.

Four members of the Afzaal family died when they were run down while out for an evening walk.

Court heard Thurday that Veltman's lawyer, Christopher Hicks, had received disclosure from the Crown and has requested four weeks to review it.

Veltman will remain in custody at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.

He's next scheduled for court on Aug. 25.