London musicians 'proud' to bring Latin album to life

A group of London musicians with roots in Latin America have come together to create a new album showcasing a vast array of musical genres from mariachi to hip-hop.

Called Latin Roots, the project brings together artists from 32 different countries, all of whom now call London home.

"I'm incredibly proud. The fact that we were able to release this project a couple of days ago was huge," said contributor Louis Engel, who performs under the name Big Lou. His music combines sounds from the Caribbean with Venezuelan influences.

"It's been an incredibly transformative experience overall because of the different connections that I've made," he said.

Growing Latino community

The latest data on Statistics Canada shows the Latino community in London has grown to 13,000 people in 2021. This past summer, some of the musicians on the new Latin Roots album also took part in live music shows on Dundas Place, which included free salsa lessons.

The Forest City Music Awards has also announced it will include a new Latin Pop category to the awards roster, starting next year.

Dario Novoa is the producer of Latin Roots, a new album released Saturday featuring local Latino artists from London, Ont. (Angela McInnes/ CBC London)

"We've been in the community for so many years, but we're kind of like low key," said Dario Novoa, producer of Latin Roots.

"But as you've seen with London being designated a UNESCO music city, and the support with the London Music Office, and everybody in London, we're here to stay."

The Latin Roots album is available on streaming services or at simplereflectionsforartists.com.

