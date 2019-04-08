How this London mom stays cool with four small children

A few weeks ago, London Morning host, Rebecca Zandbergen, stopped a woman at the grocery store. Trang Bui was shopping alone with three young children. Her year-old twins Sparrow and Casper sat happily in the shopping cart and her two year old son, Linus, toddled around as Trang perused the fresh produce.

She was a picture of grace.

Trang Bui shopping alone with three of her four children (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Being a mother of three young children herself, Rebecca wanted to learn more about this cool-as-a-cucumber mom so she invited herself over to her home.

The first thing she learned? Trang has a fourth child, five year old Harlan. Here are the other things Trang had to say about motherhood:

Running errands with four kids under five takes time

"People want to stop you and ask you questions and 'ooh and aah' over the twins, so we're used to it now. Everywhere we go, because there are so many of us and they're all so young."

Not every day will be perfect

"There are times where I can get dinner on the table, everyone's bathed, everyone's washed, the house looks good and there are other times where it's, 'I can't remember the last time the children have been bathed, I can't remember the last time I was able to shower, Michael, can you pick up a pizza on your home?'

Some days are better than others but at the end of the day, all the little humans are alive and they're in bed sleeping and that's when you can breathe and have a glass of wine, a big glass of wine."

Four kids means life looks different

"What four kids have done to me, is incredible. Everything from my breasts to the fact that when I'm about to laugh or anything, I should probably cross my legs just in case."

Mothering is an undefinable skill

"Having three kids in daycare, and knowing the cost of daycare, people would ask me, 'Why are you going to back to work? Why don't you just stay home and take care of the kids?' Because pretty much my pay cheque would just be to pay for daycare. But there's going to be a four year gap on my resume, and who's going to hire me back? Employers don't see parent skills and mother skills as actual work contribution skills."

One-year-old twin, Sparrow (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Two-year-old Linus (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Expectations are high for moms

"It's different for dads and moms. I feel that the expectation of keeping your children clean and fed and house clean and doing this and whatever is there. But for dads, if they do one small thing -- then the praise -- and just the 'Oh, look at you! You've got the kids out.' The dads get praise for things they should be doing."

One-year-old twin, Casper (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Every family is different

"You've got to do what's best for your family and don't compare yourself to any other family. They're different. They do things a different way. You just got to try to make it through the day, every single day. And then the next day you wake up, you take a big breath and you just do it all over again, for as long as you can. Right?"