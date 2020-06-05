London mom and son share powerful message on social media

Mitchell Musvosvi is a lanky 10-year-old kid from London, Ont. He loves sports, especially basketball and enjoys reading and drawing. He sometimes even makes his own comic books.

"He is a really thoughtful and curious kid. Asks a million questions a day and wants to know everything about the world," his mom, Caitlin Murphy said.

But these days, Musvosvi has been interested in the anti-black racism protests in the United States, and he's been talking to his mom and dad about it.

Mitchell's dad is black. His mom is white.

"We talked about the dangers of when people who want to exert power over others, occupy positions of power," said Murphy.

"But we have been talking to our kids about this stuff forever. I see people saying they're having a conversation with their kids about race, but it needs to be an ongoing discussion," she explained.

After their talk, Musvosvi told his mom he wished there was something more they could do, and they came up with an idea.

They took a photo of a sullen-faced Musvosvi holding a sign that reads, 'Do I scare you?' The accompanying write-up asks the question repeatedly, but with new caveats, "When I've added 20 pounds of muscle to this lanky frame? What if I'm running? What if it's dark?"

"We worked on this together with the intention that it would shake people a bit, to make them question themselves a bit, to raise questions," Murphy said. "The words in it come from questions he has asked, that I have worried about as a mother of a black son, and from stories in the news."

"We struggled finding an ending, so we decided to go with a Martin Luther King quote that described what it's like to take a stand, even in the face of fear."

Caitlin Murphy and her 10-year-old son, Mitchell Musvosvi (Submitted by Caitlin Murphy)