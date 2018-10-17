BRT or something else? Mayoral candidates weigh in

Is the Bus Rapid Transit plan the solution to increased congestion on London roads? The four leading mayoral candidates debate the options. 16:22

London's proposed Bus Rapid Transit system may be the defining issue of this municipal election.

But is BRT the right transit plan for London? What must the city's next mayor do to keep Londoners moving amid rising traffic congestion?

During a debate at the CBC London studio, the four leading mayoral candidates share their ideas on our city's transit future.

The debate is moderated by CBC London host Julianne Hazlewood.

