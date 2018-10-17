Skip to Main Content
BRT or something else? Mayoral candidates weigh in
#LondonVotes

BRT or something else? Mayoral candidates weigh in

London's top four mayoral candidates weigh in on BRT in a CBC London debate ahead of the Oct. 22 municipal election.

With transit the hot topic, 4 leading mayoral candidates lay out their plans to get the city moving

CBC News ·
Is the Bus Rapid Transit plan the solution to increased congestion on London roads? The four leading mayoral candidates debate the options. 16:22

London's proposed Bus Rapid Transit system may be the defining issue of this municipal election. 

But is BRT the right transit plan for London? What must the city's next mayor do to keep Londoners moving amid rising traffic congestion?

During a debate at the CBC London studio, the four leading mayoral candidates share their ideas on our city's transit future. 

The debate is moderated by CBC London host Julianne Hazlewood. 

Click on the image above to watch the video.

