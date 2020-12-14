London man who works as a nurse in California details struggle with COVID-19

Mohammed Abdalhaq is much more comfortable tending to the needs of sick people than being a patient himself.

The 54-year-old was forced to settle in for a long battle with COVID-19 and the ensuing recovery after contracting the virus, likely while he worked in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Anaheim, California.

"I had several negative (COVID) tests but still, I knew something was not right, and I made sure there was no hugging with my children, with my wife," Abdalhaq told CBC News from his London, Ont., home.

At first diagnosed with strep throat, Abdalhaq took a medical leave from his job as a registered nurse in California and came home to London, wearing an N95 mask the whole time and wanting to be close to his family, who live here.

"On May 10 I developed a fever, but the test came back negative so they gave me some antibiotics," he said. "But the fever never stopped."

Abdalhaq has been a nurse for 33 years, first in Palestine, then in Canada. For the past few, he's worked in California, where the job security and weather are better.

'Very emotional'

But since the pandemic began, he was working on the front lines, caring for COVID-19 patients. Almost a dozen of his colleagues have since contracted the virus.

After his negative COVID test, he flew back to Ontario, though he continued to take precautions, such as wearing a mask and distancing. He went immediately to his garage, took off his clothes and took a shower.

"When my kids first saw me, they wanted to hug me, but I said no. We did a fist pump," Abdalhaq said. "It was very emotional."

Mohammed Abdalhaq, 54, is a registered nurse who contracted COVID-19 and is now recovering. He took this picture while at University Hospital. (Submitted by Mohammed Abdalhaq)

Several more tests in London also came back negative, and at one point doctors in the emergency room diagnosed pneumonia and sent him home with different antibiotics. In total, Abdalhaq had five COVID-19 tests come back negative, in California and in London. The last one came back positive, but only confirmed what his family already knew.

"The last night I was at home, my wife was caring for me with ice compresses," he said. "Every day, I felt worse and worse and then finally we called an ambulance that took me to University Hospital."

Abdalhaq was adamant he didn't want to be put on a ventilator, which prevents patients from eating or talking. Instead, he spent 18 to 20 hours a day lying in the prone position, on his stomach, which has been shown to help with breathing and oxygen.

"I didn't feel like myself for a few days because of the fever," Abdalhaq said.

He used oxygen to help him breathe for more than a month, but is now on the mend, back home with his wife and kids and improving. He wasn't able to climb stairs or walk very far, but is now getting stronger.

He's still waiting for a doctor to examine his lungs to determine how much scarring is left.

Abdalhaq is still on medical leave, and doesn't go out or see anyone but the closest family members, just in case. For those who are sceptical about the virus, he has little patience.

"Everyone should wear a mask. You don't want to be infected with this," he said.