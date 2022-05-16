London man from Ukraine organizes a crypto art-auction to fundraise medical aid for Ukrainian military

Although he lives several thousand kilometres away from the war zone in his home country, Dmitry Tarabanov's thoughts remain with those in Ukraine — those who experience impacts of the war everyday and those who are fighting against Russian invaders.

To support those fighting in the war, Tarabanov, of London, Ont., is collaborating with Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to organize Avatars for Ukraine, a charity digital art auction using non-fungible tokens (NFT), aimed at raising medical aid funds for Ukrainian soldiers.

NFTs are a form of crypto technology that create a unique token representing artwork. It keeps track of all the digital footprints and gives all its rights to the buyers.

"The emotional response from artists was so strong to this horrific war, that they created breathtaking artworks. Unlike traditional art, digital artists don't have a canvas so they came up with cinematic pieces with more elements" Tarabanov said.

The theme for all 70 participating artists was a reflection of the war. The art needs to be "iconic" and personify the nation's spirit, freedom, and love, Tarabanov said.

"It's the face of the nation in war. Some represent Ukrainian souls and spirits, others represent the love and desire to be free. All these high concepts of what makes us human," he said.

One of the over 70 different pieces of artwork available at the charity auction. (Avatars for Ukraine)

Embodiment of a free Ukraine

Tarabanov said the artists got right to work as soon as the war started in February, and within those three months, they completed their pieces.

Since Ukraine has a large collection of artwork centred around previous wartimes like the Second World War and the Soviet era, Tarabanov said it was important for his team to separate their limited collection for it to be more unique.

He said the auction's name "Avatar" comes from the Sanskrit, which means incarnation or embodiment.

"They're [artwork] emotional and represents an archetypical person telling a story," he said. "So it's an embodiment of a free Ukraine that fights for its existence at the moment."

This image of a child being rescued from a warzone reflects some of the many daily challenges, Ukrainian citizens face. It's one of the pieces being auctioned at the Avatars for Ukraine. (Avatars for Ukraine)

Originally from a town near Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, most of Tarabanov's family members who are still in the country have been forced to move further west, away from the active war zone. He said the sounds of daily missiles have become so routine, that his family has gotten used to this new life.

Despite Tarabanov living in safety in Canada, he said he needed to do his part in helping those who are back home and struggling.

"I'm a Canadian citizen and I'm a Ukrainian as well. I spent most of my life there so there's no way I can just stand and do nothing here from Canada. Helping them. It's least I could do," he said.

He hopes this auction can provide some relief to those on the frontline and their families. The auction will go live on May 19 and is open to everyone around the world. Information on how to participate or donate, can be found on Avatars for Ukraine's website.