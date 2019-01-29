London man charged after making 72 'non-emergent' 911 calls

A London man is being charged with harassing telecommunication after allegedly making more than 70 non-emergency calls to 911.

Police said 72 calls came in between Jan. 25 and 27. They were all deemed non-emergent by staff at the communications centre.

As a result of an investigation, police charged a 39-year-old London man with harassing telecommunication and mischief/obstruct property not exceeding $5,000.

Police are reminding the public to phone 911 only in emergency situations.

"The misuse of the emergency number could have potentially endangered the safety of members of the public by reducing the call-takers' ability to answer actual emergency calls from London citizens," said police in a statement Tuesday.