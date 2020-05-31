Man charged after following school-aged girl

A London man has been charged with criminal harassment after allegedly watching and following a school-aged girl, London police say.

Police say that a recent complaint reported that on several occasions between early March and late May a man in a black Toyota Matrix had been seen watching and following a school-aged girl in the city's southwest area.

After an investigation by the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section, a 44-year-old man from London was arrested Friday.

The man is now in custody and is awaiting a court appearance set for Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone who may have witnessed something similar, to contact London Police Services or Crime Stoppers.