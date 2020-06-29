London man charged after double stabbing on Saturday

A 35-year-old London man is facing multiple charges after arguments turned violent Saturday night, leaving two men stabbed.

Police say three men were inside a residence on Waterloo Street, south of Grey Street just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when an argument broke out, which led to one of the men getting stabbed. Following the first stabbing, another argument broke out, which led to the other man allegedly being assaulted and stabbed.

Police were contacted after the second stabbing when the suspect fled the area. He was located nearby and arrested.

One victim suffered minor injuries, while the other was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The victims and the accused were known to each other, according to police.

A 35-year-old Londoner has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order. He's scheduled to appear in London court today.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.