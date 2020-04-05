Six London-area seniors' facilities have COVID-19 outbreaks

Two more seniors' facilities have COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing the total number of outbreaks in the London region to six.

According to records from the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the most recent outbreaks are at Meadow Park Care Centre and Kensington Village in London. Public health officials said an outbreak is declared when there's a single case among either a resident or staff member at a facility.

There are no details about how many people have contracted the virus at either long-term care home.

On Thursday, CBC News reported that there were cases at four seniors' facilities in the London region.

Records showed there were two cases being treated at Grand Wood Retirement Residence in London, one case at Seasons Retirement Community in Strathroy, two cases at Henley Place in London and one case at Chelsey Park in London.

CBC News has learned that the case at Chesley Park is a staff member.

"We have taken immediate steps to reduce the chance of transmission and keep our residents and staff safe and healthy," said Richard Franzke, the vice president of communications for Southbridge Health Care LP, which manages the home in London.

"All residents on the floor where the staff member worked are now 'home quarantined' in their rooms. This will continue until the Middlesex-London Health Unit suggests further change," he said, adding that a small number of staff who worked with the staff member who tested positive are in quarantine at home.

As of Friday, Franzke said no residents or other staff members had tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health for the province, said there were at least 36 outbreaks in long-term care homes across Ontario, with 54 deaths related to those outbreaks.

Officials said they are looking at ways to limit the movement of staff between different long-term care homes. They're also asking staff who work at facilities with outbreaks to wait for testing before going to work at another facility.