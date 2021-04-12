London logs 102 new COVID-19 cases as ICU beds fill up

Recent developments

As of Tuesday, anyone 60 and up can now receive a vaccine in the London region.

The Thames Valley District School Board reported 11 new schools with one or more infection over weekend.

London postal code beginning with N6A where many Western students live is on the provincial hotspot list.

What's the latest in Middlesex-London?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 102 new infections Monday, bringing the total number of known active cases in the region to a record high of 1,194.

Of those new cases, 10 were found to be a variant of concern. The region is seeing a spike in variant cases in youth populations.

Total variants of concern (VOC) in Middlesex London: 778

VOC infections in people ages 0 - 19: 279

VOC infections in people ages 19 - 29: 269

How many people in hospital?

London Health Science Centre was caring for 48 patients with COVID-19 on Monday. It said 18 people were in critical care.

London has been taking patients from outside the region, including those from the GTA and Thunder Bay. It's not yet clear how many of today's critical care patients have been transported from other centres.

LHSC said eight staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Parkwood Institute continues to deal with two outbreaks on mental health units. Both began more than two weeks ago.

What's happening outside of London?

Southwestern Public Health reported 65 new infections Monday, which included positive tests from the weekend. One person died of an infection.

Variants of concern are also rising in Oxford and Elgin counties. On Monday, the health unit said there were 47 active cases, the majority (41) originating from the UK.

Huron Perth Public Health had 49 active cases Monday, with 20 of those new infections. The municipality of Morris Turnberry had six new infections, Stratford had five, while the others were scattered across the region.

Huron Perth has 32 active cases that are variants of concern.

Across the province, the cases count was the second highest on record with 4,401 cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.