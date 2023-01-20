London Lightning start 2023 season with a loss at home

The London Lighting started their 2023 season with a close game on Thursday night, losing to the Sudbury Five 86-83 at Budweiser Gardens.

Thursday's game was the first of 30 this year.

Londoners Carol and Devon Majojo were at all Lightning games last season. They both love to see them win and watching the players put in hard work.

"They're just very talented," said Devon, who plays basketball himself.

Caroline and Devon Majojo dressed up in London Lightning gear to celebrate the home opener game of the 2023 season. (Michelle Both/CBC)

They were excited to watch the championship banner raised after watching the final game last season in Kitchener, said Carol.

"It makes me feel so proud," she said. "We've been fans of the Lightning for so long and to see that we're keeping on coming every single year, and you know, it's just makes me proud to be a Londoner."

The first game of the year also played stage for the team to receive their championship rings for winning the NBL Canada Championship last season. It was the team's fifth championship since joining the league in 2011.

The Lightning will host the Windsor Express at Budweiser Gardens on Saturday, before travelling to Newfoundland for a three-game run against the Rogues.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased from Budweiser Gardens.