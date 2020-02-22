King's University principal calls Jean Vanier's actions described in L'Arche inquiry 'reprehensible'

The principal of King's University College says the school is "devastated" after an inquiry uncovered evidence of sexual abuse from prominent Catholic figure Jean Vanier, whose work aligned with the school's mission.

Vanier was the founder of L'Arche, a charity that aims to improve living conditions for people with developmental disabilities.

This week, an internal report by the charity revealed evidence that Vanier had engaged in "manipulative sexual relationships" with at least six women.

"The actions described in the report are reprehensible," David Malloy, the principal of King's University College, said in a written statement.

The university campus is home to a research centre named after Vanier.

Malloy says the Jean Vanier Research Centre will take time to reflect and discuss what was revealed in the report. Still, he said he suspects the centre have to may shift the focus of its research.

"I don't think anyone can look at the material that Jean Vanier has produced over the years in the same way any more in light of these horrendous revelations," Malloy told CBC News.

"I think there will be a much more critical eye to what has been written over the years," he added.

According to the L'Arche report, the alleged sexual relationships happened between 1970 to 2005. During the inquiry, six adult women said Vanier had sexual relations with them while they were seeking spiritual direction.

The report does not rule out other potential victims.

"We are devastated to hear the findings concerning Jean Vanier and we laud the courage of the women who came forward to share their stories," Malloy said, adding that the school supports L'Arche in its ongoing search for the truth.

Vanier worked as a Canadian navy officer and professor before turning to charity work. He died last year at age 90 in Paris.